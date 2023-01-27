Hayden Hurst Announces AFC Championship Game Decision

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst will play in Sunday's AFC Championship game in Kansas City.

Hurst was added to the Bengals' injury report with a calf issue on Thursday, but he told media on Friday that he'll be good to go this weekend.

Hurst reeled in five catches for 59 yards and a touchdown in last weekend's Divisional Round win over the Buffalo Bills. He's the Bengals' second-leading receiver through the first two games of the postseason, trailing only Ja'Marr Chase.

Hurst finished the 2022 regular season with 68 catches for 414 yards and two touchdowns through 13 games.

The Bengals will need all the help they can get as they travel into Arrowhead Stadium for Sunday's AFC Championship matchup. The Chiefs will be rolling out superstar tight end Travis Kelce, and now it appears Cincinnati will have their No. 1 TE on the field as well.

Sunday's game will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET.