2 More Head Coaches Might Be Fired Later This Season

The first big-time college football head coaching change of the 2021 season is out, as LSU is reportedly moving on from Ed Orgeron.

The Tigers will reportedly move on from Coach O following the 2021 season. Orgeron, who led the Tigers to a national championship in 2019, has gone 9-8 since. The school has reportedly decided to move on from the national title-winning head coach.

Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger first reported the news.

#LSU and Ed Orgeron have reached a separation agreement: He will not return in 2022 but expected to complete this season, sources tell @SINow. Negotiations began last week before UF win. It’s unprecedented in the sport – coach & school divorcing 21 months after winning it all. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) October 17, 2021

Orgeron is 49-17 at #LSU but is 9-8 since the championship. However, this goes beyond on-field results. A strained relationship between coach & administration – rooted in team management & public/private behavior – has warped into an untenable situation, distrust & outbursts. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) October 17, 2021

Will we get any more notable firings this season?

Two other prominent head coaches appear to be firmly on the hot seat following Saturday’s results:

Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente

Miami head coach Manny Diaz

I have a feeling this will be the last time Justin Fuente loses to Pitt. #Hokies — Ricky LaBlue (@RickyLaBlue) October 16, 2021

Manny Diaz was NOT happy during the handshake w Mack Brown. Of course, it was a brutal loss for the Canes. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) October 16, 2021

Manny Diaz Jr. is doing to the Miami Hurricanes what Manny Diaz Sr. did to the Orange Bowl. #BecauseMiami — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) October 16, 2021

Manny Diaz tried. He’s hired and fired assistants, he’s hit the transfer portal hard, he’s “won the offseason” a couple times and I’ll give him credit for trying. But, the end is near. — Jason. (@J_Hud111) October 17, 2021

Diaz and Fuente aren’t the only head coaches on the hot seat right now, but they’re certainly two of the biggest names who could be ousted at some point – or after – this season.

Who do you see getting fired moving forward?