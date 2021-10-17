The Spun

2 More Head Coaches Might Be Fired Later This Season

A general view of Virginia Tech's football field.BLACKSBURG, VA - NOVEMBER 24: A general view of the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Virginia Cavaliers at Lane Stadium on November 24, 2012 in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Photo by Geoff Burke/Getty Images)

The first big-time college football head coaching change of the 2021 season is out, as LSU is reportedly moving on from Ed Orgeron.

The Tigers will reportedly move on from Coach O following the 2021 season. Orgeron, who led the Tigers to a national championship in 2019, has gone 9-8 since. The school has reportedly decided to move on from the national title-winning head coach.

Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger first reported the news.

Will we get any more notable firings this season?

Two other prominent head coaches appear to be firmly on the hot seat following Saturday’s results:

  • Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente
  • Miami head coach Manny Diaz

Diaz and Fuente aren’t the only head coaches on the hot seat right now, but they’re certainly two of the biggest names who could be ousted at some point – or after – this season.

Who do you see getting fired moving forward?

