Health Of All-Time Soccer Legend Pele Is Worsening

PARIS, FRANCE - APRIL 02: Legendary Brazilian former soccer player Pele attends a press conference at Hotel Lutetia on April 02, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

Pele’s health condition has worsened during his most recent hospital stay to regulate his cancer medication, per AP News.

The Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo released a statement on Wednesday saying Pele is under “elevated care” due to recent “kidney and cardiac dysfunctions.”

The 82-year-old Brazilian soccer legend is currently undergoing chemotherapy to fight the cancer he's been battling since September 2021. He had a tumor removed from his colon and has been receiving treatment ever since.

He will stay in the hospital through Christmas, according to one of his daughters, Kely Nascimento.

“We decided with doctors that, for many reasons, it will be best for us to stay here, with all the care that this new family at Einstein gives us,” she wrote on Instagram. “We will even make some caipirinhas (no kidding). We love you and we will give up an update next week.”

Pele is a three-time World Cup champion and all-time leading scoring in Brazil soccer history.