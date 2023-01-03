Heartbreaking Joe Burrow, Josh Allen Photo Is Going Viral

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals and Jordan Poyer #21 of the Buffalo Bills react following the injury of Damar Hamlin #3 during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium on January 02, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Monday night's game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills came to halt after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

Hamlin made the tackle, stood up, but then collapsed. After being tended to for several minutes, the football world learned that Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field.

During those few agonizing minutes, players from both teams surrounded Hamlin and prayed for the young man. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow attempted to console Bills quarterback Josh Allen who was clearly distraught.

"The look on the quarterbacks' faces say everything. Awful scene. Praying for Damar Hamlin," sports reporter Albert Breer tweeted showing a photo of the two quarterbacks.

After both teams went to their respective locker rooms, Burrow and the Bengals captains went to the Bills locker room to check on their players.

"Was told that after the teams were brought back in to wait inside, QB Joe Burrow gathered the Bengals captains and they walked over as a group to the Bills' locker room to check on the Buffalo players," Breer reported on Twitter. "In these sorts of situations, NFL players take care of each other."

In a statement released this afternoon, the Bills confirmed Hamlin remains in critical condition. Our thoughts are with his family.