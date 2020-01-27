Heartbreaking Photo Of Lakers Player Outside Staples Center

The sports world continues to mourn today following the tragic news of Kobe Bryant’s death on Sunday. The former Los Angeles Lakers star and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were reportedly killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. They were believed to be on their way to a basketball tournament.

The Lakers were reportedly on a flight back to Los Angeles when they heard the news. The team played in Philadelphia on Saturday night. LeBron James was seen crying as he got off the team plane on Sunday afternoon.

At least one Lakers player made his way to Staples Center later in the day.

Los Angeles guard Quinn Cook was spotted outside of the arena, mourning with thousands of others. The photo of a distraught Cook is heartbreaking:

Quinn Cook mourning Kobe outside of Staples Center yesterday. (via @Skehps) pic.twitter.com/ES5ZiQIbGC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 27, 2020

Quinn Cook of the Lakers mourning the loss of Kobe Bryant at Staples Center today. Just… heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/21tqn0O6sX — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 27, 2020

Cook, 26, is among the generation of NBA players who grew up idolizing Kobe Bryant. No player has meant more to this crop of NBA players than Bryant.

The Lakers are set to return to action on Tuesday night against the Clippers in Los Angeles.

It should be an incredibly emotional scene inside Staples Center.