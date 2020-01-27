The Spun

Heartbreaking Photo Of Lakers Player Outside Staples Center

Lakers fans mourn outside of Staples Center.People gather around a makeshift memorial for former NBA and Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant after learning of his death, at LA Live plaza in front of Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 26, 2020. - Nine people were killed in the helicopter crash which claimed the life of NBA star Kobe Bryant and his 13 year old daughter, Los Angeles officials confirmed on Sunday. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said eight passengers and the pilot of the aircraft died in the accident. The helicopter crashed in foggy weather in the Los Angeles suburb of Calabasas. Authorities said firefighters received a call shortly at 9:47 am about the crash, which caused a brush fire on a hillside. (Photo by AGUSTIN PAULLIER/AFP via Getty Images)

The sports world continues to mourn today following the tragic news of Kobe Bryant’s death on Sunday. The former Los Angeles Lakers star and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were reportedly killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. They were believed to be on their way to a basketball tournament.

The Lakers were reportedly on a flight back to Los Angeles when they heard the news. The team played in Philadelphia on Saturday night. LeBron James was seen crying as he got off the team plane on Sunday afternoon.

At least one Lakers player made his way to Staples Center later in the day.

Los Angeles guard Quinn Cook was spotted outside of the arena, mourning with thousands of others. The photo of a distraught Cook is heartbreaking:

Cook, 26, is among the generation of NBA players who grew up idolizing Kobe Bryant. No player has meant more to this crop of NBA players than Bryant.

The Lakers are set to return to action on Tuesday night against the Clippers in Los Angeles.

It should be an incredibly emotional scene inside Staples Center.


