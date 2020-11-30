Heat Reportedly Have 1 Big Target If Giannis Stays In Milwaukee

After shocking the NBA world and making it to the Finals this past year, the Miami Heat are gunning for a possible move that will push them over the edge into consistent championship contention.

The Heat’s current top future pursuit is reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. The franchise hopes to land the All-Star forward either through a trade or free agency next year. With his contract expiring after this season, Giannis will have the choice to either sign a max contract with the Bucks or look elsewhere.

The Milwaukee star isn’t Miami’s only target though. The Heat will reportedly bump Wizards guard Bradley Beal to No. 1 on their list if they’re unable to land Giannis, per the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson.

“If Giannis Antetokounmpo signs a max extension with the Bucks, Washington guard Bradley Beal becomes the No. 1 Heat target if or when he becomes available,” Jackson said. “The Heat’s interest remains very high, according to a source with direct knowledge.”

With three years remaining on Beal’s Washington contract, Miami would be forced to trade for the two-time All-Star. Jackson noted the trade would likely involve sophomore sensation Tyler Herro, along with a complementary player and first-round pick.

While Herro displayed some pretty great potential as a scorer in his rookie season, his decision making and efficiency were certainly lacking. Through the Heat’s 2020 playoff run, the young guard had one of the worst On-Off, Plus/Minus totals on the team at -11.5.

Herro will likely improve these numbers in coming years, but the Heat would be much better served with Beal on the court — especially if they’re looking for an immediate impact.

With John Wall out, Beal has been outstanding as a primary scoring option. Last year, the shooting guard averaged 30.5 points and 6.1 assists per game.

While the Heat have shot making guards like Duncan Robinson, they lack a shot-creating compliment to centerpiece Jimmy Butler. Beal would fill that role as a perimeter shooter able create opportunities off the dribble.

Of course Miami would rather land the Greek Freak, but Beal is an excellent second choice.