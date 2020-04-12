Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra Names The 1 Perfect School For Recruits

The Miami Heat have had some major recent success drafting players out of Kentucky. Both Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro look like longtime stars in South Beach.

So, it should come as no surprise that Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra is a huge believer in John Calipari’s program.

The NBA champion head coach recently said that there’s no better school for players to develop at than Kentucky.

“None of those guys ever average over 25 points a game. That’s just not the deal when you go to Kentucky,” Spoelstra said. “You’re going to have to defend. You’re going to have to play a role. There’s going to be a ton of lottery talent around you so you’re going to have to be willing to share in the game, share in the success, and enjoy other people playing well, and not play for numbers.

“So I think for a college program, there’s no better way to develop, to get ready for the next level in this league.”

The Heat’s connection to Kentucky is surely helped by Pat Riley, too. The team president was a college star in Lexington.

Kentucky has multiple prospects in the 2020 NBA Draft class.

Will the Heat take another Wildcats star?