Heather Dinich Has Brutally Honest Admission On Ohio State's Schedule

It's no secret that Ohio State has been one of the best teams in the country this season.

It's also fair to say that the team has played a pretty easy schedule so far since all of its games have been decided by 11 or more points.

ESPN's Heather Dinich ranked the Buckeyes as the top team in the country despite the easy schedule. She thinks that Ohio State has been one of the most consistently dominant teams in the country.

"I have Ohio State No. 1 in spite of crap schedule b/c they are 1 of the most consistently dominant teams, scoring at least 49 points vs. Big Ten competition. Only team in FBS that has scored on 100% of its red zone drives. And CJ Stroud makes NFL throws scouts should drool over," Dinich tweeted on Monday.

For what it's worth, Dinich has Georgia, Tennessee, and Oregon directly behind OSU to round out her top four for this week.

The Buckeyes will look to keep that top spot in Dinich's rankings when they take on the Penn State Nittany Lions next Saturday in Happy Valley.

The game will be played at 12 p.m. ET and will air on FOX.