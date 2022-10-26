Heather Dinich Has Notable Team In Her College Football Playoff Foursome

ESPN's Heather Dinich and Paul Finebaum see eye-to-eye on the three best college football teams right now, but its the four-spot where things differ.

Appearing on "Get Up" this morning, Dinich and Finebaum revealed their top-four teams in the country, and the ESPN.com writer showed some love to the Pac-12:

The Oregon Ducks just rolled UCLA in Chip Kelly's return to Autzen Stadium, but many see Michigan as right in the thick of the College Football Playoff hunt.

The Wolverines are 7-0 on the year heading into a grudge match against cross-state rival Michigan State.

Oregon has one loss on the year - the opener against Georgia - but has largely rolled opponents since then; highlighted by wins over BYU and the No. 9 Bruins.

With five weeks left to go, a lot can happen between now and the playoff. But one things for sure, it's going to be fun to watch.