Heather Dinich Makes Her Opinion On Michigan Very Clear

ESPN

In just a few hours, the College Football Playoff committee will reveal their latest rankings.

One ESPN analyst thinks there's a chance that Michigan will hear its name called at the No. 1 spot. College football analyst Heather Dinich made the case for the Wolverines to be No. 1 over Georgia.

"Michigan has a really strong case for No. 1. Best win in the country. On the road. Monster second half. Plus win against a top-10 PSU team. Will Georgia really still be No. 1?" she asked.

She questioned if Georgia's best wins are still legitimate at this point in the season.

"Also fair to say that Georgia's best wins - against Tennessee and Oregon - have been devalued a bit since the Vols got hammered by South Carolina, and the Ducks were knocked out of the Pac-12 title game by Oregon State," she said.

Dinich isn't making any friends will Bulldogs fans, but she makes an interesting point.