Heather Dinich Names 1 Key To College Football Playoff Expansion

ESPN’s Heather Dinich thinks Greg Sankey could be the guy who leads the expansion for the College Football Playoff.

Sankey has been the SEC Commissioner for the last seven years and with how the conference has fared in the playoff, he potentially has a lot of power when it comes to these talks.

Dinich joined Paul Finebaum’s show last week and touched on why Sankey could lead the way.

“Well, I guess there has to be one, most-powerful voice in that room. And I don’t know that there is necessarily a most-powerful voice, but Greg Sankey is clearly the most powerful person in college football,” Dinich said. “And I don’t say that because of the network that I’m on right now.”

“I mean, we have to realize that if college football, if the Playoff is going to expand — and it doesn’t have to be unanimous — we’re talking about Year 13. A brand new system from scratch. Then, it’s about participation. There has to be a majority of those ten FBS commissioners and (Notre Dame AD) [Jack] Swarbrick, including a majority of the Power Five commissioners, in order for it to happen. It’s not going to happen without Greg Sankey.”

If an expansion is going to happen, it won’t be until after the 2025 season. The CFP committee announced this past week that it’ll be a four-team playoff until then after there was no agreement.

It remains to be seen if the top conference commissioners can come to a new deal after this current one expires.