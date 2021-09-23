Heather Dinich Reveals Her Updated College Football Top 4

Heading into the fourth week of college football action, a few programs have separated themselves as the top teams in the nation.

On Thursday, ESPN analyst Heather Dinich revealed her top-four teams in the country. And while her top three are consistent with this week’s AP top-25 poll, her No. 4 team is slightly more controversial.

Coming in at Dinich’s final top-four spot are the Penn State Nittany Lions.

“Penn State, to me, deserves that fourth spot. … They’ve looked like a contender,” she said on ESPN’s Get Up.

Right now, these are @CFBHeather's top four teams in college football: 1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Oregon

4. Penn State "Penn State, to me, deserves that fourth spot. … They've looked like a contender." pic.twitter.com/rxZWOtYKwQ — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) September 23, 2021

To open up their 2021 season, the Nittany Lions notched an impressive road win over a No. 12 ranked conference opponent in Wisconsin. After following that win up with a blowout victory over Ball State, James Franklin’s squad put together a classic “White Out” game victory over No. 22 ranked Auburn in Happy Valley.

While Penn State’s record speaks for itself, Dinich said the Nittany Lions are one of the few teams in the nation that pass the “eye test” as potential title contenders. With star power in senior quarterback Sean Clifford, standout wide receiver Jahan Dotson and a solid defensive unit, they certainly look the part.

Penn State is currently ranked at No. 6 in the AP poll behind No. 5 Iowa and No. 4 Oklahoma.

The Big Ten powerhouse will look to prove Dinich’s ranking right in the coming weeks as they kickoff against Villanova on Saturday afternoon.