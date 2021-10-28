Heather Dinich Sends Clear Message About Playoff Debate

Under the current College Football Playoff selection process, there’s a certain level of subjectivity involved.

On Thursday, ESPN college football insider Heather Dinich gave some insight into the selection committee’s thought process when making a tough decision between two teams.

Apparently, there’s one commonly asked question in the selection room:

“If these two teams played today, who would win?”

The committee’s job is to pick the four BEST teams – it’s stated in their protocol. Sometimes there is a conversation in the room, if these two teams played today, who would win? — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) October 27, 2021

This level of subjectivity has long bothered fans throughout the college football world. Obviously no one knows for sure who would win a hypothetical matchup, so why is this question used as a deciding factor?

The proposed 12-team College Football Playoff format from earlier this year is meant to combat some of this subjectivity. In this new potential format, the six highest-ranked conference champions would earn automatic bids and the remaining six teams would be selected by the CFP committee.

This year, a few familiar postseason faces will need the committee’s help if they want to make their way into the final four. From the looks of things, one-loss Alabama has already worked their way back into the CFP conversation with a No. 3 ranking in the nation. One-loss Ohio State currently sits just outside of the top four at No. 5.

Both the Crimson Tide and Buckeyes are ranked ahead of Michigan and Michigan State — both of whom are undefeated.

Every year marks some tough decisions for the CFP selection committee, but the parity in this year’s college football landscape will make the 2021 round as difficult as ever.

The initial College Football Playoff rankings will come out on Tuesday night.