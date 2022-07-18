Heinz Field Ketchup Bottle Comes Down: NFL World Reacts

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 24: A general view of Heinz Field during the game between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the game on September 24, 2011 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The ketchup bottles are starting to come down from Acrisure Stadium.

Heinz Field was renamed Acrisure Stadium last week when Acrisure bought the naming rights to the Steelers stadium. Before that, Heinz had the naming rights for the last two decades.

Here's a video of one of the ketchup bottles being taken down:

The Heinz Field logo behind the scoreboard is likely going to be next once the other ketchup bottles come down.

Steelers fans are pretty sad about this news.

"Very appropriate for a rainy Monday," one fan tweeted.

"Haven’t seen something this heartbreaking in a long time," another fan tweeted.

Acrisure has reportedly agreed to pay more than $10 million a year for the naming rights to the stadium.

Despite Acrisure having the naming rights, don't expect many Steeler fans to start calling it "Acrisure Stadium." It'll always be Heinz Field to them.