Heinz Field Reportedly Has A New Name

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 24: A general view of Heinz Field during the game between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the game on September 24, 2011 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Heinz Field is about to be no more moving forward.

Per Andrew Fillipponi, Heinz Field is going to be renamed Acrisure Stadium. It'll be named after a Michigan-based insurance brokerage firm and an announcement could come as soon as Tuesday.

Acrisure specializes in insurance, real estate, cyber services, and asset management.

This is the end of an era. Heinz Field has been the name of the stadium where the Pittsburgh Steelers play ever since it opened in 2001.

The company decided not to extend its name rights agreement for the stadium, despite Steelers president Art Rooney II saying he's optimistic that a deal would get done earlier in the offseason.

This new name will be a mouthful for a lot of Yinzers, so it shouldn't surprise anyone if a lot of people still call it Heinz Field going forward.