Heinz Field Renamed: NFL World Reacts

It's the end of an era in Pittsburgh. According to 93.7 "The Fan's" Andrew Fillipponi, Heinz Field is set to be renamed after 21 years.

Per the popular Steelers radio host: "The ketchup bottles are coming down. Heinz Field will be renamed Acrisure Stadium. After the Michigan-based insurance brokerage firm. An official announcement could come as soon as Tuesday."

It didn't take long for the NFL world to react to the name change, as fans let their voices be heard on social media.

"It's Three Rivers from now on," one Pittsburgh fan said.

"It's your time to shine French's," tweeted Drew Olanoff.

"The Kenny Pickett era is off to a bad start," commented Offseason Chopz.

"WTF IS AN ACRISURE."

"Couldn't have kept is condiment-based?" asked Mark Zinno. "French's? Gulden's? Sweet Baby Ray's!!!"

"This is effing stupid," a member of Steelers Nation replied.

"In similar fashion to the Staples Center or the Sears Tower — no one will call it this," remarked Burnt Orange Nation.

"Rolls off the tongue," tweeted Luppe B. Luppen.

"Stadiums should only be allowed to be named for products you would recognize on the shelf (ketchup, beer, chewing gum) or things that could just be fancy descriptors for the stadium itself if you squint (Great American Ballpark, Great Western Forum) ... I am not a crackpot."

"Lame..."

"What a weird name," laughed "Locked on Penguins" podcast host Hunter Hodies.

"Staples Center forever. Heinz Field forever," replied Josh Pate.

Definitely one Steelers fans will have to adjust to after two decades of memories at Heinz.