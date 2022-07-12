Heinz Reveals Why It's No Longer Sponsoring Steelers Stadium

PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 14: A general view of the field before the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Heinz Field on January 14, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

The city of Pittsburgh had some big news when it came to its sports teams on Monday.

Evgeni Malkin told the Pittsburgh Penguins he was going to test the free-agent market, but before that happened, Heinz Field became no more.

Heinz is officially no longer the sponsor of the Steelers stadium after it ended its 21-year relationship with the team. The Steelers stadium will now be called "Acrisure Stadium."

Acrisure has reportedly agreed to pay more than $10 million a year for the naming rights. Heinz wasn't a fan of doing that.

“While we worked diligently with the Steelers for several months around a new naming rights deal, they found a new partner willing to pay significantly more than we could justify,” Heinz said in a statement (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk).

This means that the ketchup bottles above the stadium will be coming down.

Still, don't expect Yinzers to suddenly start calling the stadium by its new name. It'll always be Heinz Field to them.