Paul Finebaum Reveals His Vote For The Heisman Trophy

ESPN college football personality Paul Finebaum has made his pick for the Heisman Trophy, and it’s sure to upset Alabama fans. Finebaum is going with Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, despite the fact that Lawrence missed a few games.

Lawrence put on a show against Notre Dame in the ACC title game, finishing 25-of-36 for 322 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He also ran for 90 yards and a score, leading the Tigers to a blowout victory over the Fighting Irish.

Finebaum is picking Lawrence over the trio of Alabama stars – Mac Jones, DeVonta Smith and Najee Harris – and Florida’s Kyle Trask.

Here’s what he had to say, via 247 Sports:

“I’m going with Trevor Lawrence,” Finebaum said. “I thought he was fabulous yesterday. I thought he proved the point on a really big stage, and I think he’s really done it all year. We just forgot about him when he missed those two games because of COVID, and I don’t think we should. These are special circumstances this year. This is not a normal year and I think you need to weigh it very heavily on what he did yesterday. “Also, if you’re trying to pick one of the Alabama players — good luck. I think they cancel each other out. Until yesterday, we were debating between Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith, and here comes Najee Harris with the game of his career. So, which one do you vote for? I really think it’s too bad because they’re all very capable and qualified, and Kyle Trask moves out very slightly, but I will go with Trevor Lawrence. I think he’s the best player in the country.”

Lawrence missed two games, including the team’s first matchup against Notre Dame, dealing with COVID-19. He finished the regular season throwing for 2,431 yards and 20 touchdowns with just three interceptions. He also ran for 121 yards with six touchdowns.

The other frontrunner, Alabama’s Mac Jones, finished the year with 3,321 yards and 27 touchdowns with three interceptions.

This year’s Heisman Trophy ceremony will be held on Tuesday, January 5 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN. It’s going to be between the College Football Playoff semifinal games and the national title matchup.