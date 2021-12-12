The Spun

Here Are The Complete Heisman Trophy Voting Results

The 2021 Heisman Trophy was awarded to Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young on Saturday evening.

Young beat out Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett and Michigan pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson to win the award.

The Alabama star became the first Crimson Tide quarterback to win the award. He did so in pretty historic fashion, too.

Here are the complete voting results for the 2021 Heisman Trophy. It wasn’t very close:

Young gave a classy speech following his award win. He will be the face of the sport for the next year-plus.

Next up for college football: bowl season.

The 2021-22 College Football Playoff is set to be played on New Year’s Eve. Young and Alabama will take on Cincinnati, while Michigan will face Georgia.

