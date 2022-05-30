Heisman Trophy Remembers Legendary Winner Who Died In Service

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 09: The Heisman Trophy is displayed at a press conference for the 2017 Heisman Trophy Presentation on December 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

The college football world is paying tribute to a former Heisman winner today.

Earlier this morning, the Heisman Trophy Twitter account paid tribute to 1939 Heisman winner Nile Kinnick.

Kinnick, who won the Heisman in 1939, is the only winner of the prestigious trophy to later die in military service. Kinnick died in 1943 during a Naval flight training mission.

The college football world is remembering his bravery today during Memorial Day.

"Today we are remembering and honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the U.S. Military, including our 1939 Heisman winner Nile Kinnick, the only Heisman winner to die in service. Kinnick died in 1943 during a Naval flight training mission. He was 24."

Nicknamed the "Cornbelt Comet," Kinnick was Iowa's first-ever Heisman winner.

The former all-purpose weapon played halfback but was also the team's main passer. He threw for 638 yards and 11 touchdowns with 374 additional yards on the ground during his Heisman season. Kinnick was also an excellent kicker and even had eight interceptions playing on defense.

Kinnick later joined the military and served during World War II. He died in 1943 after crash-landing his fighter in the sea.

Thank you for your bravery and service, Nile. Your legacy will not soon be forgotten.