Heisman Voters Reportedly Have 1 Problem With Caleb Williams

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 03: Caleb Williams #13 of the USC Trojans scrambles out of the pocket during the second quarter against the Rice Owls at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

The last six Heisman Trophy winners have all received at least two-thirds of all possible points and none have won with less than half of all points in over a decade. But this year might buck that trend and an issue with USC quarterback Caleb Williams be explain why.

During today's edition of Snaps with Aaron and T-Bob, college football analyst Aaron Murray made the case that Williams' decision to paint his fingernails with the words "F- Utah" before USC's Pac-12 Championship Game against Utah might cause some Heisman voters to hesitate in giving him the award. At least, that's what Murray's claiming some voters have told him.

"I think Caleb is the best player in America," Murray said. "But the discussion would be over, if he didn’t put (F—) Utah on his fingernails. Because I’ve talked with some Heisman voters this week, and that’s their big hesitation."

Williams was incredible in the game, throwing for 363 yards and three touchdowns. But USC lost the game and ultimately their spot in the College Football Playoff.

Granted, had Williams been able to lead USC to a win and into the College Football Playoff, that would have been the equivalent of Williams calling his shot. But the fact that he lost makes it seem more petty than anything else in retrospect.

However, Murray also suggested that a quarterback who paints his fingernails "is not someone we want representing this award" - which drew a lot of pushback from broadcast partner T-Bob Herbert.

Caleb Williams has stiff competition for the award. Ohio State QB CJ Stroud, TCU QB Max Duggan and Georgia QB Stetson Bennett are all legitimate threats to win.

We could be looking at one of the closest Heisman Trophy races since Mark Ingram's win in 2009.

Will Caleb Williams win the Heisman Trophy?