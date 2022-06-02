Hendrick Makes Road Course Decision: NASCAR World Reacts

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 12: Kyle Larson, driver of the #42 Credit One Bank Chevrolet, speaks with the media during the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on February 12, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Hendrick Motorsports will return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series later this year.

For the first time in over a decade, Hendrick will field an Xfinity Series car when sending three drivers to Indianapolis in a No. 17 vehicle.

Cup Series champion Kyle Larson will compete at Road America on July 2. Alex Bowman will drive the Indy road course on July 30, and William Byron will steer August 20 at Watkins Glen.

There's a storied past behind the No. 17. Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip drove it for nine victories, and Ricky Hendrick carried on the legacy in 2000 and 2001.

Some fans are thrilled to see Hendrick Motorsports bring No. 17 back into play for the Xfinity Series.

However, not everyone is on board with the decision.

Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick expressed his excitement to honor the past while giving Larson, Bowman, and Byron valuable experience.

"It will be special to see the No. 17 back in action for Hendrick Motorsports," Hendrick said. "It’s a great chance for Kyle, Alex and William to gain more time on the road courses and to do even more with our HendrickCars.com sponsorship. I’m looking forward to running the Xfinity Series again."