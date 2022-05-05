Hendrick Motorsports Announces Decision On William Byron

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA - APRIL 09: William Byron, driver of the #24 RaptorTough.com Chevrolet, celebrates in the Ruoff Mortgage victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Speedway on April 09, 2022 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Hendrick Motorsports has made a decision on William Byron. The team will be extending his contract through 2025.

Hendrick Motorsports announced the significant decision on Thursday.

"Hendrick Motorsports and William Byron have reached a contract extension that will keep the rising star behind the wheel of the team’s No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 through the end of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season," the team announced. "The new three-year agreement was finalized on Monday."

Byron, meanwhile, released the following statement:

"I'm so thankful to continue racing for Mr. H, Jeff, and Hendrick Motorsports," he said. "They've supported me through my path to the Cup Series and the growth process. Now with the team we've built together, I'm excited to keep pursuing race wins and playoff success. I'm really looking forward to the rest of the season and the years to come!"

William Byron will remain with the team through 2025.

He's currently tied for third in the Cup standings with two victories. He's only one of two drivers with multiple wins this year.