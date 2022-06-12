Henry Ruggs' Lawyers Make Request: NFL World Reacts

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: Wide receiver Henry Ruggs III #11 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before a game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bears defeated the Raiders 20-9. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

After reportedly crashing into another car at 156 MPH while driving under the influence, resulting in the death of a young woman, lawyers representing former Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III are trying to exclude an intoxicated blood sample.

Per the Associated Press, Ruggs' lawyers argue that police "lacked basis" for obtaining a warrant to gather the WR's blood without his consent.

“True probable cause did not exist,” his attorneys said via ESPN.com. “The mere fact of Mr. Ruggs’s involvement in a fatal vehicle collision does not, in itself, give rise to probable cause to believe he was driving under the influence of alcohol.”

The NFL world reacted to the developing legal situation on social media.

"What alcohol are his lawyers drinking?!" one user asked.

"Crashing at high speed into someone and killing them isn't probable cause?" tweeted another.

"Really?" replied a Browns fan.

"I know it's [their] job, but this is gross," another said.

"Without going into specifics, that's what a criminal defense lawyer/advocate is supposed to [do]. Present the best possible defense for his/her client. That's how the criminal justice system is designed to work," tweeted another.

A hearing will be held next month on the issue of collecting Ruggs' blood sample. Henry Ruggs could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.