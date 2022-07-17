Here Are LeBron James' Stats From The Drew League Saturday

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - MARCH 27: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers stands on the court prior to the start of an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on March 27, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

LeBron James did his thing in his appearance at The Drew League on Saturday.

The Drew League is a pro-am summer basketball league based in Los Angeles and usually sees some NBA players show up from time to time.

Well, the fans got their money's worth when one of the best players of all time decided to take part in a game.

James put on a show for everyone as he led his squad with 42 points and 16 rebounds to a 104-102 win. He also had DeMar DeRozan on his team, who tallied 30 points and 14 rebounds.

This was James' first appearance at the Drew League in over a decade and a good way for him to stay fresh during the offseason as the 2022-23 season isn't set to begin until October.

It remains to be seen if he makes another appearance for one of the games down the line.