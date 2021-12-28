Here’s The Full Memo The NFL Sent Out On Tuesday

Earlier this week, the CDC shortened the suggested isolation period for people who’ve tested positive for COVID-19. Now, the NFL has followed suit with these adjustments.

On Tuesday, the league sent out a memo stating the isolation period — which was previously 10 days — has now been shortened to five days.

Any player who tests positive for the virus — vaccinated or unvaccinated — is now able to return to team facilities five days after their positive test took place.

There are some requirements for this shortened quarantine. Any previously-positive player must be 24 hours clear of any fever (without using fever reducing drugs), show improvement in all other symptoms, be cleared by the team doctor and be in accordance will all local regulations.

Fully-vaccinated players will still have the ability to “test out” before the five days is up. Unvaccinated players will not.

Memo to NFL teams a short while ago stating players are eligible to return five days from when a positive test was collected. So for #Colts QB Carson Wentz (and any player who tested positive yesterday or before), that means he can be cleared as soon as Saturday. pic.twitter.com/niFRQRc5Zn — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 28, 2021

This change has some major implications for the final two weeks of the 2021 NFL season.

Any player who tested positive for the virus yesterday (ie. unvaccinated Colts starting QB Carson Wentz) could return as early as Sunday.