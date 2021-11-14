Video: Here’s How Chase Young Suffered His Injury

One of the NFL’s brightest stars went down early on Sunday. Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young had to leave the action early with what looks to be a non-contact knee injury.

Young, last season’s Defensive Rookie of the Year, fell to the ground trying to get off a block and looked like he was in serious pain.

Looks like a mostly non-contact injury for Chase Young. Not good pic.twitter.com/7klxvsiJ57 — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) November 14, 2021

Young stayed down for a while before ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared that the cart was coming out.

Cart coming onto the field for Washington DE Chase Young. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 14, 2021

However, the Pro Bowl end refused to be carted off and left the field with some assistance from WFT’s training staff.

Chase Young was helped off the field after going down with an apparent leg injury. pic.twitter.com/65PcUeLxwW — ESPN (@espn) November 14, 2021

This is obviously a huge blow to Washington. Young is one of the best edge rushers we have in the NFL.

Through eight games this season, the Ohio State product has 25 tackles, two forced fumbles and two pass deflections. Although his sack numbers are down from last season, he’s still been a disruptive force on WFT‘s line.

Young is officially ruled out for the rest of Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.

Hopefully the NFL isn’t without the 22-year-old pass rusher for too long. But, it doesn’t look good right now.

Stay tuned for more updates regarding WFT’s captain’s injury status going forward.