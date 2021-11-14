The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Video: Here’s How Chase Young Suffered His Injury

Washington Football Team's Chase Young during his NFL debut.LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 13: Chase Young #99 of the Washington Football Team warms up before the start of their game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField on September 13, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

One of the NFL’s brightest stars went down early on Sunday. Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young had to leave the action early with what looks to be a non-contact knee injury.

Young, last season’s Defensive Rookie of the Year, fell to the ground trying to get off a block and looked like he was in serious pain.

Young stayed down for a while before ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared that the cart was coming out.

However, the Pro Bowl end refused to be carted off and left the field with some assistance from WFT’s training staff.

This is obviously a huge blow to Washington. Young is one of the best edge rushers we have in the NFL.

Through eight games this season, the Ohio State product has 25 tackles, two forced fumbles and two pass deflections. Although his sack numbers are down from last season, he’s still been a disruptive force on WFT‘s line.

Young is officially ruled out for the rest of Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.

Hopefully the NFL isn’t without the 22-year-old pass rusher for too long. But, it doesn’t look good right now.

Stay tuned for more updates regarding WFT’s captain’s injury status going forward.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.