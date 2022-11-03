Here's How Long James Harden Will Reportedly Be Out With Injury

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 10: James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the Miami Heat during the first half in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at FTX Arena on May 10, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers will be without star shooting guard James Harden for a significant period.

According to reports from ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Harden is expected to miss the next month with a right foot tendon strain.

Harden was off to a solid start in 2022-23, averaging 22.0 points, 10.0 assists and 7.0 rebounds per game through the Sixers' first nine contests. He was also shooting 33.3 percent from three and 92.9 percent from the free-throw line.

The Sixers are 4-5 to start the year, but had won each of their last three games before last night's loss to the Washington Wizards.

With Harden out, Tyrese Maxey will be forced to step up as the Sixers' primary scorer at the guard position. Maxey already has a 44-point performance on the year and is averaging 24.2 points per game.

Without Harden, Philadelphia will look to get back on track with a matchup against the New York Knicks on Friday night.