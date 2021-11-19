The Spun

Here’s How Many Games Cowboys WR Amari Cooper Will Miss

Amari Cooper celebrating with his Dallas Cowboys teammates.LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 12: Amari Cooper #19 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates with teammates after scoring a 29 yard touchdown in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on January 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

On Friday afternoon, Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper was placed on the COVID list, putting his status against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in jeopardy.

It has now been confirmed that Cooper has indeed tested positive for the virus. Because he is unvaccinated, he will have to miss the next two games.

The NFL’s mandate for unvaccinated players is going through a 10-day quarantine, which will knock him out for the game on Sunday, plus next Thursday’s contest against his former team (Las Vegas Raiders).

This is a massive loss for the Cowboys as Cooper has been one of their best playmakers this season. He has 583 yards and five touchdowns on 44 receptions and can beat defensive backs on any kind of route.

CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup will both have to step up in Cooper’s absence.

Lamb has 726 yards and six touchdowns on 47 catches. He’s also gone over the century mark in three games and has gotten at least 80 yards in six games.

Gallup has been banged up for most of this season but returned last Sunday and had three receptions for 42 yards against the Falcons. He’ll need to blow those numbers away if Dallas is to win these next two games without Cooper.

