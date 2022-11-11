Here's How Many Games LeBron James Is Expected To Miss

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 3: LeBron James #6, Anthony Davis #3 and Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers look on/ during the game against the Denver Nuggets on April 3, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images) Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Lakers' brutal start to the season was made worse on Thursday night.

After dropping 30 points in last night's 114-101 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, LeBron James left the game with a lower-body injury.

NBA insider Shams Charania reports that James will be out for the next two games.

"I’m told the expectation is James will be out the next two Lakers games... The Lakers also (recently) held free-agent workouts with Joe Wieskamp and Tony Snell,” Charania said on The Rally.

LeBron and the Lakers are 2-9 to start the year. The all-time great NBA superstar accounts for a great deal of the team's production — averaging a team-high 24.9 points and 6.9 assists per game.

Small forwards Troy Brown Jr. and Juan Toscono-Anderson will be asked to step up in James' absence.

Without their franchise leader, the Lakers will face off against the Sacramento Kings later this evening.