Look: Here's How Many Tickets Have Already Been Sold For Neutral Site AFC Title Game

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 23: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates a touchdown scored by Tyreek Hill #10 against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Last week, it was announced that Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta would be the neutral site for a potential AFC Championship Game between the Bills and Chiefs.

Season ticket holders for the Bills and Chiefs were given priority access this week to purchase tickets for a potential neutral-site AFC Championship Game.

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy revealed that over 50,000 tickets for the AFC Championship Game were sold in the first 24 hours.

"With the potential for a neutral site AFC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, both clubs gave Season Ticket members who previously opted-in to purchase AFC Championship Game tickets in Buffalo or Kansas City priority access to purchase tickets at a preferred rate," the NFL's statement read. "More than 50,000 tickets were purchased by the clubs' Season ticket Members in the first 24 hours of the announcement."

In the event the AFC Championship Game is not played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, these tickets would automatically be refunded in full.

We'll find out this weekend if the AFC Championship Game will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Chiefs will host the Jaguars on Saturday. Roughly 24 hours later, the Bills will battle the Bengals.