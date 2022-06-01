Here's How Much John Madden Makes From His Video Games

John Madden poses with bust at NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement at Fawcett Stadium in Canton, Ohio on Saturday, August 5, 2006. (Photo by Kirby Lee/Getty Images)

The late-great John Madden accomplished a lot as an NFL coach and broadcaster. But with the NFL icon set to grace the cover of the latest installment of the video game franchise that bears his name, it's worth remembering that he made an absolute fortune off those games.

According to Reem Abdalazem of AS.com, Madden had amassed a net worth of $200 million at the time of his passing. But over the final decade of his life, he was making more off the Madden NFL franchise than any of his jobs as a coach or a broadcaster.

Per AS.com, Madden was making $14 million per year just from the video game. That's a big step up from the estimated $8 million he first signed with the company back in the late-1980s.

Naturally, publisher EA Sports got the lion's share of the profits. In recent years, the games have been panned for manipulative anti-consumer practices.

John Madden was a trailblazer beyond the X's and O's of professional football.

On top of being one of the most successful coaches in NFL history and the most iconic voices in NFL history, Madden paved the way for NFL people to be commercial entertainers as well.

His endorsements of everything from cars to phones made him one of the first people to earn over $1 million per year.

There will truly never be another John Madden.