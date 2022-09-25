Here's How Much Miami Paid Middle Tennessee For Saturday's Game

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 23: A general view of banners outside Hard Rock Stadium prior to the game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Toledo Rockets on September 23, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

If you want to know much it'll run you to take a beating from Middle Tennessee State, it's going to be in the seven-figure range.

Per Front Office Sports:

"Miami paid Middle Tennessee $1.5 million to play them at home today. The Blue Raiders just beat the Canes 45-31 — their first ever win over a Top-25 team."

MTSU dominated Miami in all phases, and didn't trail Mario Cristobal's Canes at any point in the game.

The Blue Raiders jumped out to an early 10-point lead and never looked back, leading by as many as 21 points in the second and third quarters.

Quarterback Chase Cunningham threw a party on Miami's defense, hitting on 16-of-25 pass attempts for over 400 yards and four touchdowns.

With the win, MTSU remains undefeated against the Hurricanes at 3-0 in three career matchups.