Here's How Much Miami Paid Middle Tennessee For Saturday's Game
If you want to know much it'll run you to take a beating from Middle Tennessee State, it's going to be in the seven-figure range.
Per Front Office Sports:
"Miami paid Middle Tennessee $1.5 million to play them at home today. The Blue Raiders just beat the Canes 45-31 — their first ever win over a Top-25 team."
MTSU dominated Miami in all phases, and didn't trail Mario Cristobal's Canes at any point in the game.
The Blue Raiders jumped out to an early 10-point lead and never looked back, leading by as many as 21 points in the second and third quarters.
Quarterback Chase Cunningham threw a party on Miami's defense, hitting on 16-of-25 pass attempts for over 400 yards and four touchdowns.
With the win, MTSU remains undefeated against the Hurricanes at 3-0 in three career matchups.