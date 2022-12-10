Here's How Much NFL Teams Get Fined If Players Fake Injuries

The NFL has placed an emphasis on preventing fake injuries in 2022.

So far this season, the league has fined five different teams for faking injuries to gain a competitive advantage.

Two of these fines came as a result of this past weekend's slate of Week 13 games. Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan and Bengals safety Jessie Bates were both hit with sanctions.

A memo highlighting punishments for fake injuries was sent out to teams on Dec. 2.

Fines for faking injuries are pretty steep. For teams, there's a minimum fine of $350,000. Head coaches get a minimum of $100,000. Assistant coaches and players get a minimum of $50,000.

The Saints were hit with $550,000 worth of fines on Saturday, including sanctions for the team, Dennis Allen, Ryan Nielsen and Cam Jordan. The team denies all allegations and plans to appeal each of these fines.