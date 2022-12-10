Here's How Much Time Lamar Jackson Could Miss

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 15: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens runs against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson is reported to be out for what could be several weeks with a knee injury. But ESPN's Jeremy Fowler says there's no need for Ravens fans to worry if the former MVP will be back.

"I was told that Tyler Huntley, the Ravens backup, has loosely prepared to play about 1-2 weeks. That's sort of been the informal plan since Lamar Jackson hurt that knee," Fowler shared on "SportsCenter."

"[So] at worst, probably three weeks," the reporter continued. "Week 16, late-season surge, they will have Jackson fully healthy, ready to run around and throw. Could be sooner... but its looking like Huntley playing this week, very possibly next. ... There's no problems there in Baltimore."

Jackson sprained his knee in Sunday's 10-9 win over the Broncos and wasn't able to return.

For now, Huntley gets the start for a team that is confident in his abilities. Although the Ravens have lost each of the past four games that Lamar wasn't in the lineup.