Here's The Last Time NFL Moved Game From Buffalo

ORCHARD PARK, NY - JANUARY 02: A general view of the snow covered seats at Highmark Stadium before a game between the Buffalo Bills and the Atlanta Falcons on January 2, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

With several feet of snow expected in the weather forecast for Sunday's game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills in upstate New York, the NFL is looking into moving the game away from Highmark Stadium.

3-6 feet of snow is expected this weekend as well as "thundersnow" - which can make the game very hazardous for any of the thousands of fans. So it's no big shock that the NFL is calling an audible here.

But despite Buffalo's reputation for playing in the coldest of cold weather and snow, it's actually been a long time since the league moved a home game away from the Bills. The last time this happened was way back in 2014, when the league was forced to move a Bills home game to Detroit's Ford Field after snow blanketed their home field.

Moving the game to Ford Field and changing the game to Monday night didn't stop the Bills from trouncing the New York Jets that year though. They easily won their home-away-from-home game, 38-3.

If history repeats itself and the Bills play the Browns at a different venue, they could be bouncing back after losing their last two games in a row.

Fortunately for Buffalo, Detroit's Ford Field should be available since the Lions are on the road against the Giants this weekend.

Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field is also available with the Eagles playing the Colts.

Will Buffalo move their game this Sunday? Where will it be played?