Here's The Most-Watched College Football Bowl Game So Far

The numbers are in for college football's bowl games heading into the New Year's Six and it looks like Thursday night's game drew the biggest audience.

Per SportsMediaWatch.com, the Cheez-It Bowl battle between traditional powers Oklahoma and Florida State drew a 5.4 million viewer audience, a good bit more than last year's matchup between Clemson and Iowa State in the same window.

Washington and Texas' Alamo Bowl drew second biggest ratings at 4.78 million. Followed by Wednesday's Holiday Bowl between Oregon and North Carolina (3.97 million), the Liberty Bowl featuring Arkansas vs. Kansas (3.91) and Minnesota-Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl (2.75).

The Birmingham Bowl and Cactus Bowl also saw nice increases in viewership over last season, with Coastal Carolina-ECU drawing 2.62 million and Wisconsin-Oklahoma State capturing 2.56.

All in all, these numbers are expected to be outdone by Saturday night's College Football Playoff games which get started at 4 PM ET.