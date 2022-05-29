Here's The Text Message Joc Pederson Sent To Tommy Pham

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 25: Joc Pederson #23 celebrates after hitting a home run in the bottom of the first inning against Thomas Szapucki #63 of the New York Mets at Oracle Park on May 25, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Michael Urakami/Getty Images) Michael Urakami/Getty Images

In the latest chapter of the Joc Pederson-Tommy Pham saga, it turns out a group text also led to the smack heard 'round the baseball world.

Although the entire confrontation stemmed from a disagreement on fantasy football etiquette, Pham also took exception to a GIF Pederson sent mocking the Padres 2021 collapse.

The GIF, Pederson said, was a weightlifting fail that included the logos of the Giants, Dodgers and Padres.

Thanks to the power of the internet, fans quickly located the GIF in question and it was just as amusing as one might imagine.

Pham is no longer a Padre, but apparently it upset him enough to open-hand Pederson during a batting practice session.

It's another strange turn in one of the more unique altercations we've seen in baseball.

Pham served a three-game suspension for the slap. But, something tells us this isn't over between the two outfielders.