Here's The Updated Weather Report For Ohio State-Michigan Game

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 27: Ohio State Buckeyes fans cheer on their team against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on September 27, 2008 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

The weather report is looking promising ahead of Saturday's massive rivalry matchup between Michigan and Ohio State.

The forecast in Columbus is calling for mostly sunny skies and 54-degree temperatures at kickoff time.

The Buckeyes have been forced to play in some difficult weather conditions over the last few weeks. But given tomorrow's ideal football weather, neither team will have any excuses after the final result.

Both No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan are undefeated and in excellent position to earn a College Football Playoff berth.

Last year, the Wolverines took down the Buckeyes in The Big House and ended their Big Ten Championship/CFP hopes. This year's matchup holds a similarly-crushing weight.

Ohio State is currently listed as 8-point favorites for tomorrow's highly-anticipated contest..