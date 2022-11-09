Here's What A 12-Team College Football Playoff Would Look Like

College Football Playoff expansion is something that will almost assuredly happen in the near future. And while that brings challenges of its own, The Athletic mocked up what this season would look like if a 12-team playoff started now.

The new model provides fans with some awesome one-and-done matchups like USC vs. Alabama, Tennessee vs. Ole Miss and LSU vs. Clemson, but at what cost?

Here's a sampling of what folks had to say about the 12-team format:

"This would make so much more sense," one user said. "I love it."

"6 is plenty," another replied. "I hate this."

"Hmm this will be fun," a fan tweeted. "But this shows that Bama/LSU and Tennessee/UGA wont matter as much in the future."

"Most college football programs realize they will never have a chance to compete for a championship as presently constituted," another commented. "George Mason can go to the Final Four. Butler can be one Gordon Hayward misfire away from a national championship but such is not allowed in football."

Where do you fall on a 12-team tourney?