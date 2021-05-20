Here’s What Jersey Number Tim Tebow Will Be Wearing

The news is now official.

Just 10 days after initial reports broke of Urban Meyer’s plans to sign his former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow as a tight end, the Jacksonville Jaguars have done just that. Tebow will waste no time in attempting his NFL comeback, joining the team today for offseason workouts.

At 33 years old and nearly a decade removed from the game, the former first-round pick will be competing for a roster spot at a position he’s never played before.

According to reports from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Tebow will rock the No. 85 during his first Jags practice on Thursday.

New #Jaguars TE Tim Tebow will be wearing jersey number 85 today. That could change, but that’s his number for today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 20, 2021

Through his storied four-year career with the Gators (2006-09) and his less-impressive three-year career in the NFL (2010-12), Tebow always donned the No. 15. While technically under the new league number rules he could wear No. 15 as a tight end this year, that number is already occupied by backup quarterback Gardener Minshew.

Because of his age, time away from the game and inexperience at the TE position, Jacksonville’s decision to sign Tebow has received plenty of pushback from fans, analysts and other NFL players.

Even so, Tebow said he’s ready to take this challenge head on.

“I want to thank the Jaguars for the opportunity to compete and earn the chance to be a part of this team,” Tebow said in a statement released by the Jags on Twitter. “I know it will be a challenge, but it is a challenge I embrace.

“I am dedicated to taking the direction of our coaching staff and learning from my teammates. I appreciate everyone’s support as I embark on this new journey.”