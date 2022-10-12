Here's When Draymond Green Will Rejoin Warriors

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 16: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts against the Boston Celtics during the third quarter in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images) Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Draymond Green is expected to rejoin the Golden State Warriors later this week.

Green has been away from the team since he had an altercation with fellow teammate Jordan Poole last Wednesday.

He was fined by the team, but not suspended for punching Poole during practice.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr spoke to the media earlier this week and said that he expects Green to play in the team's final preseason game on Friday. He also expects Green to play in their first regular season game next Tuesday.

Poole and Green seem to be on good terms right now, despite the incident. Green apologized to Poole and the rest of his teammates before practice last Thursday before taking time away from the team.

The Warriors will be looking to try and win back-to-back NBA championships this season after they took down the Boston Celtics in six games last season.

They'll have a better shot of accomplishing that goal if there's no more drama involving Green.