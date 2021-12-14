Here’s When Tiger Woods Will Tee Off This Week

Some 10 months after sustaining serious injuries in a car crash, Tiger Woods is set to make his return to the course this weekend.

Last week, the golf legend announced that he and his son Charlie are pairing up for Saturday and Sunday’s parent-child PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando. And ever since that announcement, the golf world has been itching to get details on one of Tiger’s first public appearance since the accident.

At 9 a.m. ET on Friday morning, Woods will tee off in this year’s pro-am alongside fellow golf veteran Matt Kuchar. 12-year-old Charlie will not participate in this portion of the weekend.

After Friday’s pro-am round, Woods will make himself available to the media.

Tee times for Saturday and Sunday have not yet been announced, but the assumption is that Tiger and Charlie will take the final tee time of the day to maximize their televised action. The Woods pairing is also expected to be paired with Justin Thomas and his father, Mike, who are close with Tiger’s family.

The event will be televised on Golf Channel.