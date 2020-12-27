Here’s When Urban Meyer Is Expected To Make NFL Decision

Urban Meyer is reportedly garnering interest from multiple NFL franchises and the former college football head coach is expected to make a decision soon.

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the three-time national title-winning head coach is expected to decide on the NFL in the next week.

That doesn’t necessarily mean that Meyer will accept or reject a job within the week, but he’s expected to let NFL teams know if he plans on coaching or not.

From the report:

Meyer, according to a source connected to one of those teams, did not dismiss the overtures and is considering whether to make the jump to the NFL. He intends to decide in the next week, before the NFL regular season is over, and teams expect to hear his decision in the coming days.

CBS Sports reported this morning that at least two teams – the Lions and the Jaguars – are expected to pursue him.

Former Ohio State and Florida coach Urban Meyer has received some overtures from NFL teams in recent years, and league sources said he could receive serious consideration from the Lions and Jaguars in 2021. Meyer has been open to the notion of coaching in the pro game, and it would not be a shock should he interview for some of the vacant positions.

Meyer, who won three national championships and won 85 percent of his games at the college level, retired from coaching in 2018.

However, he did not shut the door on a potential return to coaching when he retired. And, at 56 years of age, he remains in good shape for a comeback.

This will be an interesting week.