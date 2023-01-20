Here's Where C.J. Stroud Lands In Daniel Jeremiah's Mock Draft

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 31: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes warms up before a series during the third quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah has released his mock draft for the 2023 selection process.

Jeremiah has Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud going No. 9 overall to the Carolina Panthers.

With defensive tackle Jalen Carter going to the Chicago Bears at No. 1, Alabama QB Bryce Young is the first quarterback off the board at No. 2 — followed by Will Levis at No. 4.



Stroud is the third quarterback selected in Jeremiah's mock draft.

The Panthers, who went through a carousel of quarterback options this past season, have yet to make a contract decision on incumbent starter Sam Darnold. The franchise selected QB Matt Corral in last year's draft, but he was injured during the preseason.

Here's Jeremiah's rational for putting Stroud at No. 9:

Sam Darnold put together some solid performances for the Panthers late in the season, but I still believe they will look to the draft to find their long-term solution at the position. Stroud is big, strong and accurate. He flashed some creativity and playmaking against Georgia, and that was a pleasant surprise for evaluators.

If the Panthers are looking to land a new quarterback option in this year's draft, Stroud has some excellent value at the No. 9 position.