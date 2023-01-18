Here's Which NFL Playoff Game Had Lowest Ratings

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - JANUARY 14: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at TIAA Bank Field on January 14, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

The ratings are officially in for the wild card games around the NFL playoffs.

Giants-Vikings led the way for the best ratings as that game peaked with 33.2 million viewers. Just behind that one was the very close Bills-Dolphins game which peaked at 30.8 million viewers.

If you go down the list though, you'll see that the Chargers-Jaguars contest on Saturday night had the lowest ratings with only 20.6 million viewers.

Some people may be surprised by this, but that's what happens when a team jumps out to a 27-point lead in the first half. Yes, the Jaguars did score to make it 27-7 heading into the half but that wasn't enough to get fans to turn the game on.

It also has to do with how there aren't as many fans in these fanbases compared to other teams.

That said, a lot of people missed out on an epic comeback as the Jaguars were able to overcome that 27-point deficit to win 31-30. It was the third-largest comeback in NFL playoff history.

Stay tuned to see what the ratings will be from the NFL Divisional Round next week.