Here's Why Bob Baffert Didn't Attend Kentucky Derby

A horse racing legend was not in attendance for the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby. That just so happens to be Bob Baffert.

Saturday's race finished in improbable fashion as Rich Strike, the biggest underdog in the field, crossed the finish line with a winning time of 2:02.61.

It was a memorable occasion, but fans of the sport couldn't help wonder why Baffert wasn't there.

Kentucky horse racing officials banned Baffert from the Kentucky Derby after Medina Spirt, the 2021 winner, was disqualified for testing positive for banned substances.

He's in the midst of serving a two-year suspension.

Baffert is fighting to save Medina Spirit's legacy. The storied race horse died last year.

"I think the main thing is to save the legacy of Medina Spirit. That's what I'm fighting for," Baffert said. "And I want to fight for the sport. The legacy of the sport. The sport is a great sport. It's on the up and up. I think it's cleaner now than it ever has been."