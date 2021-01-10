Here’s Why Joe Buck Was Trending On Saturday Afternoon

Joe Buck was trending on Saturday afternoon.

The FOX NFL announcer was calling the Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams game, so it makes sense for Buck to be trending on Twitter. Most announcers go viral on Twitter during their games, with fans reacting to their performance.

Buck was not trending for something he said during Saturday’s game, though. No, Buck was trending for something he said more than 15 years ago.

The longtime FOX announcer was trending for his “that is a disgusting act by Randy Moss” comment from a Vikings at Packers game in 2005. Moss scored a long touchdown and proceeded to “fake moon” the Green Bay crowd by pretending to take his pants off in the end zone.

Buck did not hold back with his comments.

On this day in 2005: “That is a disgusting act by Randy Moss.” — Joe Buck pic.twitter.com/bYKbzSBMJL — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 9, 2021

Buck has since talked about this on numerous occasions. While he probably went a little far with the “disgusting” part, he said he does not regret the call.

Moss, meanwhile, does not regret the celebration.

“Most people would think I would say the Randy Moss mooning in Green Bay,” Buck said of the call he’d like to have back to The Athletic. “They would be wrong. I said what I said because it was how I felt at the moment. I did, however, learn the power of the word ‘disgusting.’”