Here's Why Rich Strike Isn't Running The Preakness

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 07: Jockey Sonny Leon reacts as Rich Strike wins the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 07, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Earlier Thursday afternoon, the sports world learned that Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike will not be competing in the Preakness Stakes.

Owner Rich Dawson issued a statement confirming the news, and shocking fans in the process. However, Dawson made it clear this was the team's plan all along.

Dawson said their original plan was to run in either the Derby or the Preakness - but not both events. Despite wanting to compete for a Triple Crown, they're sticking their the original plan.

Dawson said he, trainer Eric Reed and others decided it best to aim for the Belmont on June 11.

Here's what Dawson had to say, via the Associated Press:

"Obviously, with our tremendous effort and win in the Derby, it's very, very tempting to alter our course and run in the Preakness at Pimlico, which would be a great honor for all our group," Dawson wrote. "We thank the wonderful Preakness and Pimlico folks that have reached out to us and very much appreciate the invite. We wish you all a great race!!!!"

Racing fans will have to wait at least another year before seeing another Triple Crown winner.