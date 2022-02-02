The Spun

Herm Edwards Reportedly Losing Another Key Assistant

A closeup of Herm Edwards during an Arizona State football game.TEMPE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 08: Head coach Herm Edwards of the Arizona State Sun Devils reacts during the second half of the college football game against the Michigan State Spartans at Sun Devil Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Tempe, Arizona. The Sun Devils defeated the Spartans 16-13. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Four of Herm Edwards’ assistant coaches at Arizona State have left the program amid the NCAA’s investigation into ASU’s recruiting violations. Make it five.

On Wednesday, college football writer Pete Thamel revealed defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce intends to step down from his position with the Sun Devils.

Per Thamel, “Arizona State [DC] Antonio Pierce is expected to resign from his position. He plans to seek NFL opportunities.” Noting, “He’s the fifth ASU coach implicated in the NCAA dead period allegations to leave the ASU staff.”

With all the surrounding activity when it comes to ASU’s program. You can’t help but wonder how long it’ll be before Herm Edwards’ job security in Tempe runs out.

Pierce came under fire from local writers in recent days. Many calling for the former Pro Bowl linebacker’s job. Arizona Republic‘s Kent Somers was one of his harshest critics. Writing: “What’s not clear is why Antonio Pierce, the program’s recruiting director, is still employed.”

Edwards has also caught plenty of flack. With a number of media outlets questioning how he remains in charge at Arizona State (assuming he was aware of the violations).

It’s going to be tough sledding for the former Jets coach. His seat is about as hot as the AZ sun right now.

