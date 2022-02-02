Herm Edwards Reportedly Losing Another Key Assistant

Four of Herm Edwards’ assistant coaches at Arizona State have left the program amid the NCAA’s investigation into ASU’s recruiting violations. Make it five.

On Wednesday, college football writer Pete Thamel revealed defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce intends to step down from his position with the Sun Devils.

Per Thamel, “Arizona State [DC] Antonio Pierce is expected to resign from his position. He plans to seek NFL opportunities.” Noting, “He’s the fifth ASU coach implicated in the NCAA dead period allegations to leave the ASU staff.”

With all the surrounding activity when it comes to ASU’s program. You can’t help but wonder how long it’ll be before Herm Edwards’ job security in Tempe runs out.

Pierce came under fire from local writers in recent days. Many calling for the former Pro Bowl linebacker’s job. Arizona Republic‘s Kent Somers was one of his harshest critics. Writing: “What’s not clear is why Antonio Pierce, the program’s recruiting director, is still employed.”

Antonio Pierce did turn down to Kansas City linebackers coach job a couple years ago, a position that has opened up again. If he were to take an NFL job that could be one possibility. Either way his departure from ASU is not a surprise. — DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) February 2, 2022

Edwards has also caught plenty of flack. With a number of media outlets questioning how he remains in charge at Arizona State (assuming he was aware of the violations).

It’s going to be tough sledding for the former Jets coach. His seat is about as hot as the AZ sun right now.